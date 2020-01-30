|
|
Gary (Dewayne) Kennedy, 68, of Bryant, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Little Rock.
Gary was born to Huey Kennedy and Zula Milner on Jan. 27, 1951.
Gary graduated from Forrest City High School in 1968. He married Susan Kennedy (nee Thompson) in 1973. Gary owned and operated Kenco Construction Company.
Gary was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was most known for his kind and generous spirit. Gary was a member of Gideons International and enjoyed spending his time volunteering to help others.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Huey Kennedy and Zula Milner Kennedy, one brother, Charles Kennedy and two sisters, Francis Moore and Mary Carter.
Gary is survived by his wife, Susan Kennedy of Bryant, two children, Micheal Kennedy (Janai) and Kimberly Kennedy, all of Bryant; three grandchildren, Austin Kennedy (Alana) of Benton and Rylee Castillo and Ian Castillo, both of Bryant; one great-grandchild, Aaron Kennedy of Benton; one brother, LW Kennedy (Dianne) of Forrest City and three sisters, Peggy Gray (Larry), Lucile Baker and Barclay Lackey (Logan), all of Forrest City, along with several nieces, nephew and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hurricane Lake Baptist Church, located at 2516 Springhill Road in Benton.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020