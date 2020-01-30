Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hurricane Lake Baptist Church
2516 Springhill Road
Benton, AR
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dewayne Kennedy


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Dewayne Kennedy Obituary
Gary (Dewayne) Kennedy, 68, of Bryant, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Little Rock.
Gary was born to Huey Kennedy and Zula Milner on Jan. 27, 1951.
Gary graduated from Forrest City High School in 1968. He married Susan Kennedy (nee Thompson) in 1973. Gary owned and operated Kenco Construction Company.
Gary was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was most known for his kind and generous spirit. Gary was a member of Gideons International and enjoyed spending his time volunteering to help others.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Huey Kennedy and Zula Milner Kennedy, one brother, Charles Kennedy and two sisters, Francis Moore and Mary Carter.
Gary is survived by his wife, Susan Kennedy of Bryant, two children, Micheal Kennedy (Janai) and Kimberly Kennedy, all of Bryant; three grandchildren, Austin Kennedy (Alana) of Benton and Rylee Castillo and Ian Castillo, both of Bryant; one great-grandchild, Aaron Kennedy of Benton; one brother, LW Kennedy (Dianne) of Forrest City and three sisters, Peggy Gray (Larry), Lucile Baker and Barclay Lackey (Logan), all of Forrest City, along with several nieces, nephew and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hurricane Lake Baptist Church, located at 2516 Springhill Road in Benton.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -