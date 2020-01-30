|
Mr. Gene Harris, age 80, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis. He had been in the hospital for the past week.
Mr. Harris was born March 25, 1939, in St. Francis County, and was the son of Percy Harris and Doris Clark Harris. He lived in St. Francis County all of his life, was a business owner and farmer, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Caldwell.
Mr. Harris married Peggy Johnson in 1959, and she survives him along with one son, Terry Harris and wife, Jane, of Colt; one daughter, Janet Bolstad and husband, Steve, of Franklin, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Kristin, Lindsay, Zachary and Kyle, and one great-grandchild, Jameson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Harris will be held at First Baptist Church of Caldwell at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, with burial in Lindsey Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020