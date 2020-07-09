Mrs. Gloria Madden was born in Forrest City on March 7, 1947, to the late Cleveland and Inez Kirkland. On July 3, 2020, she was called to her heavenly home.

She accepted Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Palestine, where she served on the usher board for the past three years.

Gloria was united in holy matrimony to Wilson Madden on April 21, 1971, and they shared 24 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 1995. To their union, three loving and devoted children were born.

Gloria was a small woman in stature with a big heart. She was a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She devoted her whole life to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. She strongly believed in togetherness.

Gloria graduated from Lincoln High School in Forrest City in May of 1965. Immediately after graduation, she enrolled at UAPB in Pine Bluff.

Gloria moved to New Haven, Conn., and worked as a teller at the Bank of Boston for many years. In 1987, she and her family moved back to Forrest City. She devoted 28 years with the Arkansas Office of Child Support Enforcement in St. Francis County until her retirement on May 30, 2020.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Wilson "Teddy" Madden III (Taffee) and Malik Madden of Jonesboro; one daughter, Aisha Madden (Clinton) of Keller, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Kirkland and Carolyn (Jerry) Sattiewhite of Forrest City; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Willie Mae Madden of New Haven, Conn.; three sisters-in-law, Connie Madden, Teresa Daniels and Maudel Madden of New Haven, Conn.; two brothers-in-law, Billy R. Madden of San Jose, Calif., and Jerry Sattiewhite of Forrest City; two aunts, Josephine Drakes of Chicago, Ill., and Mattie Hagans of St. Louis, Mo.; two uncles, Willie H. Kirkland of Memphis and William Joe Kirkland of Chicago; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. She also leaves a special friend, Betty Brady and the family dog, Toot-Toot Madden.

Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary.

The funeral service for Gloria Madden, 73, of Forrest City will be Saturday, July 11 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Miles Mortuary with Pastor Willie Staten delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery.

Miles J. Kimble Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

