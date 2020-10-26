1/1
Harold Dean Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Harold Dean Elliott, age 61, of Madison, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home in Madison. His death came suddenly and unexpectedly.
Mr. Elliott was born March 8, 1959, in Hughes, and was the son of George Elliott and Melba Dean Henderson Elliott. He lived in St. Francis County all of his life, was a farm laborer and a Baptist.
Mr. Elliott is survived by one son, Harold 'Bo' Elliott Jr., and wife, Angie, of Colt; one daughter, Chassity Elliott of Colt; five brothers, George Elliott Sr., of North Carolina, Timothy Elliott and Michael Elliott, both of Madison, Marion DeWayne Elliott of Truman and Jack Elliott of Bay; one sister, Mary Ann Townsend of Madison; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John Elton Elliott, Curtis Matthew Elliott and Dude James Elliott.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., this evening, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Elliott will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with burial in Hughes Cemetery, with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved