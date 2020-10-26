Mr. Harold Dean Elliott, age 61, of Madison, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home in Madison. His death came suddenly and unexpectedly.
Mr. Elliott was born March 8, 1959, in Hughes, and was the son of George Elliott and Melba Dean Henderson Elliott. He lived in St. Francis County all of his life, was a farm laborer and a Baptist.
Mr. Elliott is survived by one son, Harold 'Bo' Elliott Jr., and wife, Angie, of Colt; one daughter, Chassity Elliott of Colt; five brothers, George Elliott Sr., of North Carolina, Timothy Elliott and Michael Elliott, both of Madison, Marion DeWayne Elliott of Truman and Jack Elliott of Bay; one sister, Mary Ann Townsend of Madison; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John Elton Elliott, Curtis Matthew Elliott and Dude James Elliott.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., this evening, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Elliott will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with burial in Hughes Cemetery, with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
