Harriet Lee Long Williams died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 72 in Savannah, Ga.
Lee was born in 1948 on Jan. 19, Robert E. Lee's birthday, in Forrest City. The third of five children, Lee was the daughter of Peggy and Fletcher Long, each of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Williams of Kennesaw, Ga.; their son and daughter-in-law, Fletcher and Amber Williams, and one grandson, River Williams, all of Grayson, Ga. She is also survived by her brother, Fletcher Long Jr. (Pat); two sisters, Mardi Blissard (Dwight) and Libby Hardman (Chris); brothers-in-law, Charles Williams (Debbie) and Edward Williams (Angie); and 13 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lee was predeceased by a son, Edward Williams; her sister and brother-in-law, Mago and Barry Nelson, and a brother-in-law, Dr. David Williams (Regina).
Growing up in the baby boom era, Lee never lacked for playmates in the Beech Grove subdivision of Forrest City where she and her best friend, sister Libby, entertained themselves with dolls, dress-up clothes, jumping rope and playing hopscotch. They rode bikes with the other neighborhood children and spent the hot summer days at the municipal swimming pool close by.
In school Lee was an 'A' student and proclaimed by her mother to be the smartest of her five children, hands down. Lee graduated from Forrest City High School and attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga., and the University of Arkansas where she graduated in 1970 with a high grade point and a double major in English and journalism.
After graduation, Lee and a sorority sister struck out for the big city of Atlanta, where she landed a job in the field of workman's compensation insurance. Two years later she met and married the man of her dreams, John Williams, a Georgia native with a promising career in accounting. The two settled for a time in Marietta, Ga., before building their dream home on the outskirts of nearby Kennesaw.
It was there in the Kennesaw house that they raised their two sons. A lifelong Episcopalian, Lee became an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, volunteering in various ways and teaching Sunday school for several years. She also served as a Cub Scout leader for her sons' troops, always providing the weekly meeting place in her spacious basement. Later she made her basement available again so her teenage sons and their rock bands had a place to jam. Lee loved her children with all her heart and supported them with every ounce of her being.
In the 1980s, at the same time that she was raising her two small children, she returned to college to earn a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from Georgia State University. This credential allowed her to work from her office at home as a rehabilitation case manager, helping injured people find jobs. Working from home, at a time when this wasn't the norm, provided her the flexibility to be more accessible both to her children and her rehabilitation clients.
Lee loved to cook. In her kitchen, conveniently located adjacent to her office, she was either cooking, getting ready to cook, or just finishing up at the stove. She was the model of a multi-tasking woman who could make dinner while counseling her rehab clients on the phone. Her son Fletcher remembers as a teenager sneaking downstairs for a late-night snack. On the stove in the kitchen he was surprised to find a whole, skinned squirrel soaking in a pot of water. Lee wasn't afraid to apply her culinary skills to anything edible, no matter how unusual.
She was a gardener of herbs and roses, a daily crossword puzzle enthusiast, a voracious reader, and a lover of dogs (especially beagles). The Georgia Bulldogs were her team, unless they were playing the Arkansas Razorbacks. If her two teams met for a game, she could be counted on to unleash a loud and obnoxious "Woo Pig Sooie" hog call that would set off squeals of laughter from her two boys.
One of her favorite activities was a Sunday afternoon telephone visit with any one of her three sisters, who all lived in other states. Over a glass of wine, she would share the news with a sister and both would indulge in the familiar "Long sister cackle" that would fill the Kennesaw house with laughter.
Lee and John loved to travel, and their numerous trips abroad always left them wanting more. They visited Sicily, Germany, France, Italy and London several times. They also traveled to Mexico and several spots in the Caribbean. And if a long distance journey wasn't on the agenda, they were also happy visiting the Georgia and Florida beaches and the scenic and historic cities and landmarks along the east coast. For many successive summers, the Williams family joined Lee's siblings and their families at various Gulf of Mexico beaches for a week of vacation time together, making treasured memories with siblings and cousins.
Alzheimer's disease robbed Lee of those treasured memories and eventually took her life. She left us too soon. But those of us who loved her will never forget her: how she laughed, how she was always ready for the next adventure, how she intensely loved her family and her friends, and how she generously used her intellect to help injured people achieve a brighter future.
A funeral service will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Lee's memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org or to the giver's favorite charity.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020