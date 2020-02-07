|
Henry Banks Patillo Jr., was born Aug. 6, 1967, to Henry Banks Patillo Sr., and Rosie Mae Patillo in Forrest City. Henry was the fifth of 11 children.
He accepted God into his life in his early years at Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church in Forrest City. Henry was very active throughout his childhood and had the best of times with all his siblings.
Henry graduated from Forrest City High in 1985. He then continued his education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. While there, he was initiated into the Beta Theta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., in the fall of 1991. Henry showed great love for his fraternity and never hesitated to represent Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Henry also inspired his nephew, Calvin Bell Jr., to become a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Henry graduated with a Bachelor's of Art in music. Henry had three loves, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., the Dallas Cowboys and music.
Henry went on to work for Disney, Inc., and Fed Ex, Inc., in Memphis. Henry was a member of Apostolic Deliverance Temple under the leadership of Apostle Perry Maples Jr.
For over 25 years, Henry was cared for by his big sister, Jeanette Patillo. She ensured that all his needs were met.
Henry is survived by his siblings, Annette McClure (Gary McClure, deceased) and Mary Ann Bell (Calvin Bell), all of Conway, Jeanette Patillo and Latasha Patillo-Jones (Terrell Jones), all of Memphis, Henrietta Jones (Terrance Jones), Lloyd Patillo and Albert Patillo, all of Forrest City, Ocie Patillo (Kim Patillo) of Jacksonville, Tommie Patillo (Tonya Patillo) of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and Clarence Patillo (Marilynn Patillo) of Cypress, Texas. Henry also leaves behind an abundance of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for Henry will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Henry Banks Patillo Jr., age 52, of Memphis, formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church in Forrest City with Pastor Ronald Williams delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020