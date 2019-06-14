|
Herbert Windell Neighbors, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at NMMC Hospice.
He was born Nov. 12, 1946, to the late Herbert Ethridge Neighbors and the late Sarah Evelyn Barnes Neighbors. He was Baptist in belief. He worked as a police officer, security guard, and rode in armored truck for 32-plus years. He enjoyed working on cars and loved to hunt.
Survivors include his son, Greg (Amy) Neighbors of Nettleton; daughters, Tina (Jay) Glover of Tennessee and Tonya (David) Archie of Nettleton; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Teddy Ray (Shange) Neighbors and a sister, Rhonda (Kenneth) Grantham.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Eula Neighbors.
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday June 15, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Teddy Ray Neighbors officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Senter Funeral Home.
Published in Times-Herald on June 15, 2019