H. N. Green, age 87, of Forrest City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Forrest City. He had been in poor health for the past several weeks.
Mr. Green was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Levesque, and was the son of Dewey Green and Mollie Martin Green. He lived in Forrest City most of his life. He was a veteran of the National Guard and a member of the First Baptist Church where he was very active in his Sunday School Class and Vacation Bible School each year. He was also a member of the International Gideon's Forrest City Camp.
H. N. spent most of his life in law enforcement. He worked for the Forrest City Police Department, the St. Francis County Sheriff's Department and had served as the St. Francis County Sheriff in 2005 and 2006.
H. N. married Derelys Tatum in 1952, and she preceded him in death in 1980. He married Bette Clair 'BC' Surginer in 1984, and she survives him along with one son, Danny Green and wife, Joyce, of Collierville, Tenn.; one daughter, Sara Harris of Forrest City; two grandsons, Daniel Green and William Green, and their mother, Dugga Green; a special nephew, Ron Byars of Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Homer Green and two sisters, Nancy Krablin and Jody Clegg.
Visitation for Mr. Green will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Green will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Forrest City. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family after the service in the fellowship hall.
The family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 507 N. Rosser, Forrest City, AR 72335, or the International Gideon's Forrest City Camp, P.O. Box 1213, Forrest City, AR 72336.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Green was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Levesque, and was the son of Dewey Green and Mollie Martin Green. He lived in Forrest City most of his life. He was a veteran of the National Guard and a member of the First Baptist Church where he was very active in his Sunday School Class and Vacation Bible School each year. He was also a member of the International Gideon's Forrest City Camp.
H. N. spent most of his life in law enforcement. He worked for the Forrest City Police Department, the St. Francis County Sheriff's Department and had served as the St. Francis County Sheriff in 2005 and 2006.
H. N. married Derelys Tatum in 1952, and she preceded him in death in 1980. He married Bette Clair 'BC' Surginer in 1984, and she survives him along with one son, Danny Green and wife, Joyce, of Collierville, Tenn.; one daughter, Sara Harris of Forrest City; two grandsons, Daniel Green and William Green, and their mother, Dugga Green; a special nephew, Ron Byars of Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Homer Green and two sisters, Nancy Krablin and Jody Clegg.
Visitation for Mr. Green will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Green will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Forrest City. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family after the service in the fellowship hall.
The family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 507 N. Rosser, Forrest City, AR 72335, or the International Gideon's Forrest City Camp, P.O. Box 1213, Forrest City, AR 72336.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.