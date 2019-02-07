On Feb. 2, 1941, Hython Conwell was born the fifth child to the union of the late Roy and Myrtle Conwell.

With the exception of a 10-year stay in Cleveland, Ohio, Hython lived his entire adult life in the Haynes and Forrest City areas. Hython graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960, and, like his father, was a farmer at heart. He worked on many farms in the Haynes and Forrest City areas for many years.

At an early age, Hython professed a hope in Christ and united with the New Sardis M. B. Church, where he remained a member until he graduated high school and moved to Cleveland.

While living in Cleveland, Hython established a relationship with Ms. Stella Bell, and three children, Freda, Reda and Kenneth Bell were born. After Hython returned from Cleveland, he met and married Mrs. Mary (Hunt) Conwell of Forrest City. To this union, two children were born, Hython Conwell Jr., and a child who died at birth.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary Conwell; one son, Hython Conwell Jr., of Memphis; three step-children, Tacia Cole, Zella Barber and Benita Randle, all of Forrest City; four sisters, Minnie M. Conwell of St. Louis, Mo., Aretha Blanchett of Haynes, Eva (Leroy) Mason of Beck Spur and Georgia C. Tyus of Colt, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Leon Grandberry, Roy Conwell Jr., Willie Myles Conwell and George Conwell and one sister, Wyoma Winfery.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Kincaid Funeral Service.

The funeral service for Hython Conwell Sr., 77, of Forrest City will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in the chapel of Kincaid Funeral Services with Pastor Andrew Singleton delivering the eulogy. Burial will be at Forrest City Cemetery.

Kincaid Funeral Services of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary