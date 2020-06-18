Irene (Mitchell) Mapson
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Irene Mitchell Mapson, age 81, of Jonesboro, formerly of Forrest City, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Mrs. Mapson was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Forrest City, to the late Burnice and Ollie Jackson Mitchell. On Aug. 7, 1967, she was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Lee Andrew Mapson Sr.
After she studied the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, she was baptized on Feb. 17, 1974, as a symbol of her decision to begin her nearly 40 years of dedication to Jehovah. She was employed by Warwick Electronics Inc., which later became Sanyo Manufacturing Corporation for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnice and Ollie Jackson Mitchell; her husband, Lee Andrew Mapson Sr.; one daughter, Dorris Demison; 10 siblings, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mapson leaves to cherish her memories six daughters, Carla (Cantrell) Carter and Carrie Mapson, both of South Bend, Ind., Shunell Mutisya of Arlington, Texas, and Sandra Simmons, Laura Gillion and Bernice Holmes of Jonesboro; six sons, Darriell (Rowena) Mitchell of North Carolina, William Mitchell Sr. of Forrest City, Robert Mapson and Mitchell Mapson, both of Jonesboro, Eric Mitchell of Palm Springs, Calif., and Lee A (Priscilla) Mapson Jr., of Springdale; one sister, Frankie Piggue of Muskegon, Mich.; and a host of grand, great-grand and great-great-Grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and two life-long friends, Mrs. Katie Mae Lynch and Mrs. Annie Wade.
Visitation for Mrs. Mapson will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and cremation.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary with Bro. Larry Wade delivering the discourse. 
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation oversees all arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-1914
