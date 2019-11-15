Home

James Clifford Morgan


1948 - 2019
James Clifford Morgan Obituary
James Clifford Morgan, known better as Cliff, age 70, of Forrest City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was at his deer camp in North Central Arkansas with one of his dearest friends doing what he loved best when he was taken unexpectedly.
Cliff was born in Charleston, Tenn., on Dec. 19, 1948, the son of the late Lester Morgan and Detter Blackwell. He married Linda Brooks in January 1968. He served his country as a Marine proudly with honor in Vietnam. After completing his service, he began his long career as a packaging engineer and retired from FedEx after 20 years.
Cliff never met a stranger, only a friend he hadn't yet met. He had a quick wit and wasn't afraid to use it. He was devoted to his family and his friends, with whom he loved to spend time fishing and hunting.
He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Morgan; his beloved daughters, Sharon Adamson (Eddie) and Kim Morgan (Stephanie); his two precious grandsons, Nicholas (Samantha) and Noah Pickard; his brother, Lamar (Susanna) Morgan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil and Delbert Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He will be laid to rest at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye at a later date. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 555193, Camp, Pendleton, CA 92055-5193 or The s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
