Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Butch" Brewer


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. "Butch" Brewer Obituary
Mr. James "Butch" Brewer, age 71, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis after a short illness.
Mr. Brewer was born Oct. 15, 1947. He was the son of Willard and Ruth Black Brewer. He worked as a manager of grocery stores and was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his Dad; his wife, Patty; his daughter, Tina Brewer and his brother, Larry Brewer.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth Brewer of Palestine; one daughter, Donna Collier and husband Fred of Walls, Miss.; two sisters, Sharon Kennedy and husband Clarence of Palestine and Rebecca Puett and husband Bob of Ocean Springs, Miss.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Bryant officiating. Burial will be private.  Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now