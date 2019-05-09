|
Mr. James "Butch" Brewer, age 71, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis after a short illness.
Mr. Brewer was born Oct. 15, 1947. He was the son of Willard and Ruth Black Brewer. He worked as a manager of grocery stores and was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his Dad; his wife, Patty; his daughter, Tina Brewer and his brother, Larry Brewer.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth Brewer of Palestine; one daughter, Donna Collier and husband Fred of Walls, Miss.; two sisters, Sharon Kennedy and husband Clarence of Palestine and Rebecca Puett and husband Bob of Ocean Springs, Miss.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Bryant officiating. Burial will be private. Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on May 9, 2019