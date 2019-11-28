|
|
James Edward Mullins was born June 22, 1965, to Ruthie Mae Ivory Anderson and Isiah Mullins Sr. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
James graduated in 1984 from Forrest City High School in Forrest City. He accepted Christ at an early age at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He later moved to Plano, Texas with his sister-in-law and extended family (Anthony, Ayanna and Travenon). While in Plano, he was employed by the Baylor Heart Hospital as a line cook for three years. He was also employed by Café Express, a division of the Dallas Cowboys. In 2010, James returned to Forrest City and was employed by Forrest City Grocery.
James had a zest for life. He loved all of his family. He had a way of making every one of his nieces and nephews feel special. He enjoyed fishing, and he really loved music. His special interest, though, was making sure his mother's yard was beautiful, because he loved his mother so.
James was preceded in death by his father, Isiah; stepfather, Jack Anderson Sr., and two brothers, Calvin and Isiah Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ruthie Mae Anderson of Forrest City; six sisters, Diane (Kenneth) of Forrest City, Ruby Mullins, Ethel Mullins (Cleo) and Bertha Mullins, all of Jonesboro, Pearlie Mullins-White (Albert) and Brenda Ivory, all of West Memphis; six brothers, Charles Howard, Johnny Mullins and Larry Mullins (Christine), all of Colt, Jerry Mullins of Little Rock and Roy Ivory and Earnest Anderson, both of Stockton, Calif. James had an extended family including five brothers, Jack, JW, Curtis, James and Richard Anderson, all of Forrest City; three sisters, Alicia, Deborah and Ruby Anderson, also of Forrest City, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary.
The funeral service for James Edward "FAT" Mullins, 54, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Shady Grove MB Church with Rev. Jerry Walker delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019