Morgan Funeral Home - Forrest City
2605 South Washington
Forest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home - Forrest City
2605 South Washington
Forest City, AR 72336
James Kenneth Halford


1930 - 2020
James Kenneth Halford Obituary
James "Jim" K. Halford, age 89, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, after a long illness.
Born July 31, 1930, he was the son of William Clarence Halford and Estelle Brannen Halford. He was retired from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Halford of the home; three daughters, Lynn Hrncir of Santa Fe, Texas, Shelley Slagle of Houston, Texas and Ginger Halford of Widener; one sister, Glenda Gayle Halford of Rogers; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel in Forrest City with Bro. James Fryer officiating.
Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
