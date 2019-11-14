|
Janet Jones Jenner, 64, passed away at her home in Fayetteville on Nov. 12, 2019, from complications of breast cancer. She was born April 29, 1955 in Forrest City, to Chester and Mary Frances Jones. She was the youngest of three children.
She attended Forrest City Public Schools, graduating from Forrest City High School in 1973. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. After graduating from college, she began her career at IBM in Little Rock. She then later transferred with IBM to Fayetteville, where she met her husband, Kyle Jenner. Janet and Kyle made their home in Fayetteville where they raised four children, who survive her.
Janet never met a stranger and was always quick to ask how everyone was doing. Everyone Janet met soon became a part of her family. Janet was an avid reader and master jewelry designer. Her jewelry were works of art, and are treasured by those who wore them. Janet's love for music started at a young age when she and her siblings would sneak into rock concerts in Memphis. She shared music with her family and passed that love to her children. Janet was also a lifelong movie buff, and went to the movies every week with her family.
Janet is survived by her husband of 31 years, Kyle Jenner; her daughter, Emily Scholtes of Bella Vista (and her husband Mark Scholtes); her three sons, Frank of Little Rock (and wife Kelli LaPorte), Edward of Irvine, Calif., (and significant other Vivian Lu), and Andrew of Fayetteville (and wife Bailey Wise); her brother, Ken Jones of Dallas (and wife Dee Jones); her sister, Judy Taylor of Searcy; two grandchildren, Hannah and Parker White, and many nieces, nephews and loving family.
There will be no services, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude in Memphis, or to a in her name.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019