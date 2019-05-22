Mrs. Janice W. Higgins departed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mrs. Higgins was born in Cherry Valley on December 27, 1943, the daughter of the late C. E. 'Pat' West and Daisy Clark West.

Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was an avid reader with a passion for traveling and experiencing different cultures with her husband, Herman. Janice owned Cricket Needles and enjoyed needlework and crafts. She was a member of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Forrest City Auxillary.

Mrs. Higgins is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Herman D. Higgins; son of the late John Higgins Sr., and wife, Emma Lockhart Higgins. She had one daugther, Kim Jessee, and husband, Warren, one son, West Higgins, and wife, Denise, nine grandchildren; Crystal Baker, Michael Jessee, Blake Clanton, Kevin Jessee, J. C. Clanton, Evan Bunch, Mariah Higgins, Madison Bunch, and Drake Higgins, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters; Louise Taylor and Hazel Walker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Andrew West.

Services for Mrs. Higgins will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 P.M., Friday, with burial in Barnishaw Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00 till 8:00 P.M., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials are to be made to the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 Dillard, Forrest City, Arkansas, 72335. Published in Times-Herald on May 22, 2019