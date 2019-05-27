Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bassett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Barry (Armstrong) Bassett


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Barry (Armstrong) Bassett Obituary
Ms. Jean Barry Armstrong Bassett, age 90, of Forrest City, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Lexington Place Nursing Home in Jonesboro. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Ms. Bassett was born May 25, 1929, in Forrest City and was the daughter of Forest Armstrong and Ethel Milton Armstrong Nucholls. She lived in Forrest City almost all of her life.
Her favorite hobby was owning and operating The Junk Shack on The Hill every Saturday and bar-b-queing. She loved spending time with dear friends and family and creating memories. She was retired from the Federal Land Bank. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church, serving on several committees. We will all miss her bright blue eyes, smile, and her laughter.
Preceded in death by her mother and father; husand Steve Bassett and daughter Connie Bassett Dupree; three brothers (Billy Armstrong, Jack Armstrong and Jerry Armstrong); one sister (Dorothy Armstrong Wenzel;, numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Ms. Bassett will be held graveside at 2 p.m., Tuesday at the Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City. Visitation will be Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. Until the time of the service. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may log onto stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now