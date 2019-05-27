Ms. Jean Barry Armstrong Bassett, age 90, of Forrest City, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Lexington Place Nursing Home in Jonesboro. She had been in poor health for the past several years.

Ms. Bassett was born May 25, 1929, in Forrest City and was the daughter of Forest Armstrong and Ethel Milton Armstrong Nucholls. She lived in Forrest City almost all of her life.

Her favorite hobby was owning and operating The Junk Shack on The Hill every Saturday and bar-b-queing. She loved spending time with dear friends and family and creating memories. She was retired from the Federal Land Bank. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church, serving on several committees. We will all miss her bright blue eyes, smile, and her laughter.

Preceded in death by her mother and father; husand Steve Bassett and daughter Connie Bassett Dupree; three brothers (Billy Armstrong, Jack Armstrong and Jerry Armstrong); one sister (Dorothy Armstrong Wenzel;, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Ms. Bassett will be held graveside at 2 p.m., Tuesday at the Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City. Visitation will be Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. Until the time of the service. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.