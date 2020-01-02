|
Jerome "Jerry" Abston, of Forrest City, formerly of Clarendon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was 63 years of age.
Jerome grew up in Monroe County; he received his formal education in Holly Grove, where he graduated.
Jerome moved to Forrest City in the early 90's when he joined Broadway Motors staff as a mechanic. Enjoying great success over many years with his ability in fixing anything. Jerome also held jobs at Snyder's and was currently employed at Wal Mart Supercenter #91 as a tire and lube technician. He fellowshipped faithfully at the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Vernon Faulkner.
Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Coy Abston; brothers, James Cole, Sr. and Durley Abston; and sisters, Cleo Thurmond and Louise Abston.
He is survived by his companion of twenty-two years, Marie Mathis; mother, Roxie Cains; brother, Floyd Abston; sisters, Delois Davis, Essie Reed, and Dorothy Abston, and Lillie Mae Porter; and many other relatives and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the chapel of Miles Mortuary. A funeral service and burial in his hometown, Clarendon, is to be conducted at a later date. Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020