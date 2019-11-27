|
Jerry Brown was born May 9, 1953, in Forrest City, to the late Julia and Oscar Brown, Sr.
Jerry accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior under the tutelage of his brother, Elder Oscar Brown Jr. He remained a faithful member of Faith Temple II Church of God in Christ, founded by the late Bishop W. B. Moore until he took his flight home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Jerry was a hard worker and was employed at an early age. His past occupations included the Tulsa Post Office, Sanyo and the Forrest City Public School District.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memory five brothers, Oscar (Vakita) Brown, Wayne Brown, Stanley (Schrees) Brown, Marshall Brown and Ronnie (Louna) Brown, all of Forrest City; four sisters, Sheary Hambrick of Forrest City and Winnette Brown, Jeanette Brown and Paulette (Mason) Richardson, all of of Tulsa, Okla.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for Jerry Brown will be Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary.
The funeral service for Jerry T. Brown, 66, of Forrest City will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the chapel of Miles Mortuary with Elder Mark Barnett will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Casteel Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019