|
|
Mr. Jerry F. England, age 87, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Flo & Phil Hospice Home in Jonesboro. He had been in poor health for the past three years.
Mr. England was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Forrest City, and was the son of B. B. England and Blanche Sparkman England. He lived in St. Francis County all of his life, was a veteran of the Navy, was in construction and was the school district's Candy Man. He was a Mason and was a member of the Forrest Chapel Methodist Church on Newcastle.
Mr. England married Ouita Myers in 1953, and she preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly England.
He is survived by one daughter, Cissy Smith and husband, Gene, of Forrest City; one sister, Frances Trimue of Forrest City; two grandchildren, Rachel Wilson and Jerod Smith, and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Hughes Cemetery in Forrest City. Stevens Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019