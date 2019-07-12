|
|
Mr. Jerry Franklin Wall, age 92, of Forrest City passed away Thursday July 11, 2019, at Crestpark in Wynne.
Mr. Wall was born March 15, 1927, in St. Francis County, the son of Frank and Minnie Wall.
Mr. Wall retired as general manager of the Hamilton-Moses plant. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.
In 1947, Mr. Wall married Dorothy Lorene Wall and they were married 70 years before she passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by one son, Doug Wall.
Mr. Wall is survived by two sons Jerry (Phyllis) Wall Jr., of Morrilton and Dennis Wall of Forrest City; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Wall of Forrest City; four grandchildren, Kelli (James) Wall of Morrilton; Eric (Courtney) Wall of Little Rock, Terina (Jay) Wall Bryan of Mountain Home and Zakk Wall of Forrest City, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, with services to begin at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on July 13, 2019