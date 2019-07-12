Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Franklin Wall


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Franklin Wall Obituary
Mr. Jerry Franklin Wall, age 92, of Forrest City passed away Thursday July 11, 2019, at Crestpark in Wynne.
Mr. Wall was born March 15, 1927, in St. Francis County, the son of Frank and Minnie Wall.
Mr. Wall retired as general manager of the Hamilton-Moses plant. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.
In 1947, Mr. Wall married Dorothy Lorene Wall and they were married 70 years before she passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by one son, Doug Wall.
Mr. Wall is survived by two sons Jerry (Phyllis) Wall Jr., of Morrilton and Dennis Wall of Forrest City; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Wall of Forrest City; four grandchildren, Kelli (James) Wall of Morrilton; Eric (Courtney) Wall of Little Rock, Terina (Jay) Wall Bryan of Mountain Home and Zakk Wall of Forrest City, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, with services to begin at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now