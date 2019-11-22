Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Home - Forrest City
2605 South Washington
Forest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughes Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan (Richardson) Oates


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan (Richardson) Oates Obituary
Joan Richardson Oates was born Dec. 10, 1931, to Joseph Tillman Richardson and Grady Geneva McBroom Richardson. She died Sept. 4, 2019, in Benton.
She grew up in Cookeville, then in Nashville, Tenn., were she met Jarvis Clifton Oates when they were students at Trevecca Nazarene College in 1948. They were married June 20, 1949, and had three children. Judy Machen (Tom), Donald Steven and Susan Massey (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her husband J.C., her son Don, son-in-law Mike and her granddaughter, Taylor Rene' Massey.
She is survived by, including but not limited to, daughters Judy and Susan; grandchildren Ashley McCoy (Blaine), Elizabeth LeAnn Bethke (Kevin), Allison Hatfield (Matt), Seth Massey, Joanna Massey, Steven Machen (Tiffany) and Rebecca Massey Scalf (Brandon) and great-grandchildren Jackson McCoy (Maria), Mikayla Jenkins, Mason Burger, Hudson Reyer, Taylor Elizabeth Massey, Bentley Scalf, Emma Massey, Maddie Machen, Ezra Hatfield and Lincoln Machen.
Memorial services will be Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hughes Cemetery with Tom Machen officiating.
Morgan Funeral Home of Forrest City and Heirloom Funeral Services of Marianna are in charge of services.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -