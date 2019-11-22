|
Joan Richardson Oates was born Dec. 10, 1931, to Joseph Tillman Richardson and Grady Geneva McBroom Richardson. She died Sept. 4, 2019, in Benton.
She grew up in Cookeville, then in Nashville, Tenn., were she met Jarvis Clifton Oates when they were students at Trevecca Nazarene College in 1948. They were married June 20, 1949, and had three children. Judy Machen (Tom), Donald Steven and Susan Massey (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her husband J.C., her son Don, son-in-law Mike and her granddaughter, Taylor Rene' Massey.
She is survived by, including but not limited to, daughters Judy and Susan; grandchildren Ashley McCoy (Blaine), Elizabeth LeAnn Bethke (Kevin), Allison Hatfield (Matt), Seth Massey, Joanna Massey, Steven Machen (Tiffany) and Rebecca Massey Scalf (Brandon) and great-grandchildren Jackson McCoy (Maria), Mikayla Jenkins, Mason Burger, Hudson Reyer, Taylor Elizabeth Massey, Bentley Scalf, Emma Massey, Maddie Machen, Ezra Hatfield and Lincoln Machen.
Memorial services will be Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hughes Cemetery with Tom Machen officiating.
Morgan Funeral Home of Forrest City and Heirloom Funeral Services of Marianna are in charge of services.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019