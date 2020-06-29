Jodie B. Cook Jr., age 83, of Forrest City, died Sunday, June 28, at his home in Forrest City. He had been in poor health for the past three months.
Mr. Cook was born January 26, 1937, in Madison and was the son of Jodie B. Cook Sr. and Allie Bernice Shambley Cook. He lived in St. Francis County most all of his life, was a Veteran of the National Guard, was a master electrician, the President of the St. Francis Rural Water Association, and was the owner and manager of rental property in the area. He was a member of the Valley View Christian Church.
Mr. Cook married Nona Dulin in 1955, and she survives him along with one daughter, Angie Cook Mathes, and husband, Bill, of Forrest City, one son, Jason Cook of Forrest City, a daughter-in-law, Sharon Cook of Forrest City, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Benjie and Richie Cook.
Services for Mr. Cook will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 10:00 A.M., Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, 5:00 till 7:00 P.M., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.