Jodie B. Cook Jr.
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jodie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodie B. Cook Jr., age 83, of Forrest City, died Sunday, June 28, at his home in Forrest City. He had been in poor health for the past three months.
Mr. Cook was born January 26, 1937, in Madison and was the son of Jodie B. Cook Sr. and Allie Bernice Shambley Cook. He lived in St. Francis County most all of his life, was a Veteran of the National Guard, was a master electrician, the President of the St. Francis Rural Water Association, and was the owner and manager of rental property in the area. He was a member of the Valley View Christian Church.
Mr. Cook married Nona Dulin in 1955, and she survives him along with one daughter, Angie Cook Mathes, and husband, Bill, of Forrest City, one son, Jason Cook of Forrest City, a daughter-in-law, Sharon Cook of Forrest City, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Benjie and Richie Cook.
Services for Mr. Cook will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 10:00 A.M., Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, 5:00 till 7:00 P.M., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved