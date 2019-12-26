|
|
John Franklin Sr., 78, of Hammond, Ind., and originally of the Forrest City area, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Indiana.
John Otha Franklin was born on April 16, 1941, to the late Walter Franklin Sr., and the late Sally Lee Boles in St. Francis County. He attended Lincoln School but left to assist his late grandparents, Otha and Melinda Boles, in farming before joining the United States Navy. John fought in the Vietnam War and served honorably for 20 years as a boiler technician and in shore patrol until retirement from the Navy in 1978.
On Nov. 13, 1960, John married the love of his life, Naomi Chase Gatewood, who preceded him in death in 2014. To their union, three children were born. He and "Nomi" also took into their home many foster children, providing for them as if they were his own. After retirement form the Navy, John eventually became a truck driver for nearly 20 years until his health declined. He retired from trucking in 1998 and settled back in Forrest City.
While living in Forrest City, John worshipped the Lord at Beth Salem Baptist Church until he joined his family at Redeeming Christian Spiritual Church #24 in Widener.
He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, elevated to 33rd degree Masonry, and served as the Past Grand Master of the State of California, among other titles and houses.
His favorite pastimes were fishing, baking and spoiling his "Nomi." John O. Franklin Sr., leaves to cherish his memory two sons, John (Rosie) Franklin Jr., of Suffolk, Va., and Tony (Joann) Franklin of Hammond, Ind.; one daughter, Teresa Pipkins of Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his remaining siblings, Veronica (Gene) Johnson, Walter Franklin Jr., Eugene Franklin, Marie Ballard, Fred Porter, Sylvia Childs and Barbara Williams, as well as many beloved extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Kincaid Funeral Services in Forrest City. The funeral will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Beth Salem Baptist Church with Minister Rodney Franklin officiating and Elder Tony Franklin delivering the eulogy.
Burial will take place on a later date at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye in Cherry Valley.
All arrangements are entrusted to Kincaid Funeral Services of Forrest City.
Visit the online guestbook at www.kincaidfuneralservices.com
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019