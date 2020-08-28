Mr. John 'Mutt' Robertson, age 91, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He had been in poor health for the past three years.
Mr. Robertson was born Oct. 13, 1928, in McCrory, and was the son of Carlee L. Robertson and Gertie Robertson Kennedy. He lived in Forrest City most all of his life, was retired from Woodruff Electric after 25 years of service, and attended the Faith Baptist Church.
Mr. Robertson married Patricia Brown and she preceded him in 2011. He was also preceded in death by a son, Carl Robertson.
He is survived by one son, Morris Robertson and wife, Rhonda, of Rawlins, Wyo.; two daughters, Renee' Worley and Blake Swears of Carlisle, and Pattie Hale of Germantown, Tenn.; one stepdaughter, Connie Jayroe and husband, Jerry, of Forrest City; one daugther-in-law, Cathy Robertson of Germantown, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Alyse and Scott Bowen, Ashley and Tommy Prestage, Abby and Charlie Pettus, Brandon and Beka Rankin, Blake Worley and Angela S. Miles, Curt and Kara Colvin and Jana and Allen Calvert, and 12 great-grandchildren, John Tyler, Emily, Jaxon, Izzie, Patrick, Dalton, Chase, Jackson, Amelia, Andrew, Easton and Lincoln.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bell Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net
for the online registry.