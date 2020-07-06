Jordan Lee Busby, age 19, of Palestine, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in an automobile accident.
Jordan was born July 1, 2001, in Forrest City, and was the son of Juston Busby and Robbie Lynn Smith. He lived in Palestine all of his life, was employed at B & E Tire Service in Palestine, graduated from Palestine-Wheatley High School in 2019, and attended the Forrest City Church of God.
Jordan is survived by his father, Juston Busby of Forrest City, his mother, Robbie Smith of Palestine, two brothers, Brice Busby of Palestine and Travis Taylor of Harrisburg; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Bobbie Smith of Palestine; aunts and uncles, Randy and Heather Head and Joe and Myia Smith, all of Palestine, and several cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, July 7, 2002, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with burial in Bell Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net
for the online registry.