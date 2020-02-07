|
|
Mrs. Joy Dean Howton, age 82, of Palestine, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. Howton was born Feb, 27, 1937, in Palestine, and was the daughter of J. H. 'Short' Hooker and Venus Lee Hooker. She lived in Palestine most of her life, was a retired Postmaster of Goodwin Post Office, and was a member of the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Howton married Keith D. Howton in 1956, and he survives her along with two sons, Warren K. Howton and wife, Lisa, of Moro, and Don Howton and wife, Mary, of Olive Branch, Miss.; one daughter, Sandra J. Herron of Moro; three brothers, Stanley Hooker of North Little Rock, Jay Hooker of Somerville, Tenn., and Dale Hooker of Meeker, Okla.; three sisters, Rosie Lee Howton of Stamps, Betty Shafer of Palestine and Wanda Crews of Niangua, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Hooker and a son-in-law, Jerry Herron.
Visitation for Mrs. Howton will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Services for Mrs. Howton will be held at the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with burial in Salem Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020