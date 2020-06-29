Juanita June Smith, age 84, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on June 15, 2020.
Born April 9, 1936, in Memphis and was the daughter of Tillman and Bertha Wheat. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, treasuring her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family gatherings and feeding all. She enjoyed the warm sun and natural beauty of hummingbirds and butterflies.
After raising a family she worked as a waitress in Forrest City, until retiring. After her husband passed away she made Port Saint Lucie, Florida home with her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed traveling in the summer to Illinois, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl W. Smith, son, Ricky Smith, brother, Jim Wheat, and sisters; Elizabeth Shidler, Thelma Catha, Linda Jasso, and Patsy Steeland.
She is survived by her children; Judy (Dan) Liddle of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Jerry (Janet) Smith of Nesbit, Mississippi, and Timmy (Sherry) Smith of Bono, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A graveside service will be held at Hughes Cemetery, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net to sign the online registry.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.