Juanita June (Wheat) Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita June Smith, age 84, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on June 15, 2020.
Born April 9, 1936, in Memphis and was the daughter of Tillman and Bertha Wheat. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, treasuring her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family gatherings and feeding all. She enjoyed the warm sun and natural beauty of hummingbirds and butterflies.
After raising a family she worked as a waitress in Forrest City, until retiring. After her husband passed away she made Port Saint Lucie, Florida home with her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed traveling in the summer to Illinois, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl W. Smith, son, Ricky Smith, brother, Jim Wheat, and sisters; Elizabeth Shidler, Thelma Catha, Linda Jasso, and Patsy Steeland.
She is survived by her children; Judy (Dan) Liddle of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Jerry (Janet) Smith of Nesbit, Mississippi, and Timmy (Sherry) Smith of Bono, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A graveside service will be held at Hughes Cemetery, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net to sign the online registry.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved