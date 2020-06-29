Judy Diane Williams Brown, age 61, of Colt, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Colt.

Judy was born March 26, 1959, in Wynne, and was the daughter of Clinton Williams and Dolly Easter Williams Forthman. She was a home health nurse.

Judy is survived by two sons; Steven Drummond and Donnie Drummond, both of Palestine, her mother, Dolly Easter Williams Forthman of Colt, one sister, Patty Henderson of Colt, one brother, Stanley Williams of Colt, seven grandchildren; Dalton, Madison, Melissa, Zachary, Preston, Gehrin, and Jacob, four great-grandchildren; Brayden, Oliver, Roselea, and Everlea and one niece, Tricia Henderson.

Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 2 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, with burial in Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

