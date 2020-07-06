1/1
Kathy Lynn (Wilson) Flowers
1960 - 2020
Kathy Lynn Wilson Flowers, age 60, of Brookland, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Jonesboro. Her death came suddenly and unexpectedly.
Kathy was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Fordyce, and was the daughter of Henry Franklin Wilson and Lille Jane Pennington Wilson. She was a secretary for Staton's Home Furnishings and was a Baptist.
Kathy is survived by one son, Danny Flowers and wife, Brittney, of Brookland; four sisters, Judy Saeler of Kingsland and Francis Gilbert, Patsy Marsh and Sharon Mitchell, all of Sheridan; three brothers, Charles Wilson, Franklin Wilson and Marvin Wilson, all of Fordyce and two grandchildren, Nicole and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy Pennington and Tommy Wilson; three sisters, Dorothy Nolan, James Saeler and Virginia Gilbert, and her parents.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and continue until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
