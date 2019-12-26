|
Katie Mae Jones, 87, slept away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Forrest City. She was born to Ed and Effie Stewart Copper on Aug. 24, 1932, in Madison.
She resided in Madison and later moved to Forrest City and retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital Housekeeping Department – Forrest City. She was a member of the Church of the Living God Temple #273 for many years where served on the Usher Board.
Family, cooking, and gatherings were Katie's love and delight. She spent hours laughing and entertaining family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bailey, and later married Eunice Jones, who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Malvain Stewart; her sisters, Lottie Mae Wilford and Pearl Greer and three children, Matthew Williams, Robert Williams and Helen Williams Rougley Stewart.
Katie is survived by her daughters, Tempie Brown and Doris (Larry) McShan; her son, Jim Bailey Jr.; one sister, Ernestine Roebuck; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and numerous loving relatives and friends.
A family and friends gathering will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
Funeral service for Mrs. Katie Mae Bailey Jones, 87, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Church of the Living God Temple #273. Burial will follow at Scott Bond Cemetery, under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019