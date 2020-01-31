|
|
The sunrise for Ke'Marion De'Shawn Applewhite was July 6, 2009, when he was presented to Patrice Letovia Applewhite-Jones (Rickie Jones) and Keenan Bradley of Forrest City.
Ke'Marion attended Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School. He was in the fifth grade. He had many hobbies he enjoyed, such as basketball, football, drawing, dancing and rapping to his favorite song, watching "Spiderman," and teasing his big sister Kay'Miayha.
The sunset for Ke'Marion was Jan. 22, 2020, on a Wednesday evening.
Ke'Marion was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Applewhite and his brother, Keenan Bradley Jr.
Ke'Marion leaves to cherish fond memories to four siblings, Kay'Miayha, Kierra, Kayden and Karter of Jacksonville; his maternal grandparents, Patricia (James) Stanley and William Ellison; great-grandmother, Marie Applewhite; uncles, Adrienne (Cassandra) Applewhite of Forrest City, William (Sabrina) Applewhite of Dallas, Texas and Demetrius (Roxie) Applewhite (his favorite uncle) of Jonesboro; aunts, Latrice Harris and Osheia Harris, both of Forrest City, Justine Ellison, Willie Marie Ellison and Echante Jamerson, all of Jacksonville, Jarod Ellison of Little Rock and Andrea Danzy of North Little Rock; his partner-in-crime, Uncle Edward (Vanessa) Applewhite of Little Rock; his best friends, Justin Ellison of Jacksonville; his godmother, Tabatha Smith; godsister, Dashia Millbrooks of Forrest City and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Ke'Marion De'Shawn Applewhite, age 10, of Forrest City, will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Greater Mt. Olive Outreach Ministries in Forrest City with Pastor Billy Steverson delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Goodwin Memorial Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020