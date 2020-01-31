Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-1914
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary MB Church
Forrest City, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Vicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ray Vicks


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ray Vicks Obituary
Kenneth Ray Vicks was born on Sept. 19, 1959, to Lue Birtha Wilson and Richard Porter, but was raised by his grandmother, Bettie Miller.
Kenneth Ray Vicks was a 1977 graduate of Forrest City High School and excelled in track. He was dedicated to any job, but his heart's desire was to be an entrepreneur, mechanic and to care for his grandmother.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, and siblings, Coetta V. Smith, Calvin Fleming Vicks and Mosie Lee Wilson-Drame.
He leaves to cherish his memories, companion, Diane "Jody" Mullins; children, Candice Joplin and Tomiko Curtis; siblings, Oscar L. Vicks (Doris P.) and Reginald Vicks (Bertha), all of San Antonio, Texas, Douglas (LaQuita) Wilson of Dallas, Dewayne Wilson of Memphis and sisters, Angie Wilson of Riverdale, Ga., and Sherry Thompson of Jonesboro; godparents, Joe and India Wilson of Memphis and a host of other relatives and friends. 
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Kenneth Ray Vicks, 60, of Forrest City will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mt. Calvary MB Church in Forrest City. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -