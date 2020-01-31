|
|
Kenneth Ray Vicks was born on Sept. 19, 1959, to Lue Birtha Wilson and Richard Porter, but was raised by his grandmother, Bettie Miller.
Kenneth Ray Vicks was a 1977 graduate of Forrest City High School and excelled in track. He was dedicated to any job, but his heart's desire was to be an entrepreneur, mechanic and to care for his grandmother.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, and siblings, Coetta V. Smith, Calvin Fleming Vicks and Mosie Lee Wilson-Drame.
He leaves to cherish his memories, companion, Diane "Jody" Mullins; children, Candice Joplin and Tomiko Curtis; siblings, Oscar L. Vicks (Doris P.) and Reginald Vicks (Bertha), all of San Antonio, Texas, Douglas (LaQuita) Wilson of Dallas, Dewayne Wilson of Memphis and sisters, Angie Wilson of Riverdale, Ga., and Sherry Thompson of Jonesboro; godparents, Joe and India Wilson of Memphis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Kenneth Ray Vicks, 60, of Forrest City will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mt. Calvary MB Church in Forrest City. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020