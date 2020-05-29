Laura Jean Lewis, age 83, of Forrest City, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro.
Mrs. Lewis was born March 23, 1937, in Marvell, and was the daughter of Eugene Fielder and Laura Dalzell Fielder. She lived in St. Francis County most of her life, was retired from Forrest City High School, and was a member of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Lewis married Jack Lewis Sr., in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jennifer and Ashley.
She is survived by two sons, Jack Lewis Jr., and wife, Terri Jo, and Allen Lewis, all of Hot Springs; one daughter, Lisa Osier and husband, Norris, of Wynne; one sister, Linda Norman of Helena and one grandchild, William Crews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 Dillard, Forrest City, AR 72335.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Mrs. Lewis was born March 23, 1937, in Marvell, and was the daughter of Eugene Fielder and Laura Dalzell Fielder. She lived in St. Francis County most of her life, was retired from Forrest City High School, and was a member of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Lewis married Jack Lewis Sr., in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jennifer and Ashley.
She is survived by two sons, Jack Lewis Jr., and wife, Terri Jo, and Allen Lewis, all of Hot Springs; one daughter, Lisa Osier and husband, Norris, of Wynne; one sister, Linda Norman of Helena and one grandchild, William Crews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 Dillard, Forrest City, AR 72335.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.