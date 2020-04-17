|
Mrs. Laverne D. Emerson, age 80, of Palestine, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her daughter's home in Palestine. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. Emerson was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Palestine, and was the daughter of Homer F. Farrell and Jaunita Green Farrell. She lived in Palestine most of her life, was retired from Littlefield's Grocery, and was a member of the Palestine Church of Christ.
Mrs. Emerson married Julius 'Jr.' Emerson in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry D. Farrell and Joe Bill Farrell and two sisters, Nadine Farrell Hodges and Bernetta White.
She is survived by two daughters, Eva Rene Crews and husband, John, of Palestine, and Anita Lynn Taylor and Tim Croom, of Jericho; five brothers, Dan Farrell and Wilba Farrell, both of Palestine, Frank Farrell of Forrest City, Benny L. Farrell of Searcy and Eugene Farrell of Cherry Valley; four grandchildren, Tracey, Amanda, Joseph and Will and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the request of the National Funeral Directors and the Arkansas Governor.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 18, 2020