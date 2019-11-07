|
Leo H. Campbell, 71, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Memphis.
Leo was born Wednesday, March 17, 1948 in McGehee to the late Walter Campbell Sr. and Rosetta Lewis-Campbell, their firstborn. Along with both parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Campbell, and one sister, Ora Lee Campbell.
In September of 1971, Leo married his love, Janice, and four girls were born to their union. Leo enjoyed a rewarding career with Southwestern Bell/AT&T Telephone for 36 years. Upon taking a supervisor's position with the company in 2001, he relocated to Forrest City, where he resided with Janice until his passing.
In 1997, Leo started his most rewarding career of all. He dedicated his life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and became a full-time minister. He served as an Elder in the Forrest City congregation. He thoroughly enjoyed mentoring and assisting the young brothers there. He also found great joy in ministering at the Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City. He was a faithful servant until his death.
Leo leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Janice Campbell; his four daughters, Kendra Madden (John), Terria Hicks (Jessie), Trinia Isaac (Ralph) of McGehee and Anita Campbell-Ross (Bruce) of Conway; three brothers, Walter Campbell Jr. of Pine Bluff, Arthur L. Campbell (Barbara) of Moore, Okla., and Huey P. Campbell of Tallahassee, Fla.; one sister, Minnie Campbell of Memphis; one step-sister, Marjorie Steen, of New Orleans; one aunt, Willie M. Lowe of Little Rock; his mother-in-law, Delzola Clark of Detroit, Mich.; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jasmyn), D'Erica (Roger), Cianii (Josh), TaLori, Kyler, Tajah, Sandlesha, Justice, John Allen and Avery; nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Kincaid Funeral Services in Forrest City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral will be held in McGehee at the McGehee High School Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. All arrangements are entrusted to Kincaid Funeral Services.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019