|
|
Leon E. Kidd, age 86, of Forrest City, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the White County Medical Center in Searcy. He had been in poor health for the past year.
Mr. Kidd was born March 23, 1933, in Milford, Kan., and was the son of Raymond E. Kidd and Julia DeGraffenreid Kidd. He lived in Forrest City most of his life, graduated from Milford High School and attended Kansas Wesleyan University where he was a sports letterman. He was retired from the United States Postal Service, was an agent for the American General Life Insurance Company, was a Korean Army Veteran, and was a member and Deacon of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Kidd married Nancy L. Wilson in 1980, and she survives him along with one son, John Lamar Kirk of Forrest City; one daughter, Brenda Sage of New Mexico; one stepson, Harold M. Smith III of Columbus, Miss., one stepdaughter, Annette Mills of Grand Junction, Tenn., six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
Services for Mr. Kidd will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019