Leroy Ward, age 85, of Carlisle, formerly of Colt, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Hazel Thrasher Ward and Pauline Isringhouse Ward; his son, Bobby Ward; his siblings, Frances Ward Walker, Howard and Verdie Ward.
Mr. Ward was a 10-year veteran of the Army National Guard and was almost a 65-year employee of NAPA Auto Parts in Brinkley, Forrest City and Wynne. He was a faithful member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Forrest City where he served as a Deacon and was the song leader for many years.
Mr. Ward is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Houston and husband, Freddie, of Forrest City; his daughter-in-law, Susie Ward of Lonoke; siblings, Eugene (Stella Lee) of Marion, Benny of Thumbling Shoals, Dwight (Donna), Leon (Advada) and Brenda Flynn, all of Carlisle, Nancy (Jimmy) Henard of Heber Springs and Chris (Melissa) of Forrest City, Rayford (Ruth) of Colt and Jerry (Candy) of Maumelle; and special friends, Terry Isringhouse, Will, Emily (Zach) Dawson, Brooklyn and Mason.
Services for Mr. Ward will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials be made to the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 1107 S. Washington, Forrest City, AR 72335, or the Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
