Mrs. Lillian Jones Hughes, age 86, of Caldwell, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Crestpark Retirement Inn in Forrest City. She had been in poor health for the past two years.

Mrs. Hughes was born January 13, 1933, in Roe, Arkansas, and was the daughter of Joseph Jones and Lula Bunch Jones. She lived in Caldwell most of her life, was a past employee of General Industries, had been Director of Housing for Christopher Homes Inc., and had been a receptionist for Stevens Funeral Home. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a Worthy Matron and a Grand Matron of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hughes married Thomas E. 'John' Hughes in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by two sons; Thomas Clayton 'Clay' Hughes, and wife, Janett, of Caldwell, and Thomas Christopher 'Chris' Hughes, of North Carolina, one sister, Carolyn Seymour of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and one grandchild, Timothy Caleb Hughes. She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Services for Mrs. Hughes will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 10:00 a.m., Friday, with burial in Hughes Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening, 6:00 till 8:00 P.M., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials are to be made to the Good Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2961, Forrest City, Arkansas, 72336. Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019