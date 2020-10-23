Lillie Rose Wright Crawford was born Jan. 2, 1949, to Rosie L. Beard and Roscoe Parker. She departed this life Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Lillie was raised by her grandparents, Lula and Bryson "Pete" Wright, both of whom preceded her in death.

She professed hope in Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. L. Z. Jones at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Later she joined Church of the Living God Temple #273 under the leadership of Elder M.T. Denton. She held many jobs there, including director and vice president of the choir, president of the women work committee and Sunday school teacher.

She retired from the Department of Human Services with 38 years of service.

Lillie was a fun loving, caring person. She was loved by many and will be truly missed by anyone who had the opportunity to know her.

On Dec. 22, 1984, she was united in holy matrimony to William M. Crawford, and to this union Christopher Douglas was born. William preceded her in death.

Lillie leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Rosa Beard; a son, Christopher; a special daughter, Tina L. (Timothy); grandchildren, Chrishell, Mardaisa, Anthony, Christopher D. Jr., Tempest and Mekhi; five sisters, Ruthie Lee Haggans of Forrest City, Gladys Beard, Katie Beard and Blanch Anderson, all of Springfield, Ill., and Wanda Sanderlin (Charles) of Nashville, Tenn.; four brothers, Joseph Beard and Urlies (Angela) Beard of Forrest City, Aubrie Beard (Malene) of Springfield, Ill., and David Parker of Little Rock; two aunts, Burniece Luckett of Munster, Ind., and Lue Bertha Dawson of Forrest City; one uncle, Elder Ozell Wright (Diane) and a host of nieces, nephews, family, family-like and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Church of the Living God, Temple #273 on Center Street in Forrest City.

The funeral service for Lillie Rose Crawford, 71, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Forrest City Civic Center with Pastor Lonnie Waller Jr., delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Paradise Garden in Edmondson.

Miles Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store