Mother Lina Barnes was born June 20, 1926, in Colt, to Gertrude Gibson and George Edwards, both of whom preceded her in death. She became a runner for Christ at an early age.

Later in life she met the love of her life, John Barnes. They were married for many years. He went to be with the Lord in 1978 and is there to welcome her home.

She was a member of Riverside Church where she served as an usher and secretary of the church. She was very active in church activities.

Mother Barnes enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a great cook and she loved cooking.

Mother Barnes leaves to celebrate her life and continue her legacy her devoted daughter, Everlean (Marland) Brown of Forrest City; a grandson, Dewayne E. Brown of Little Rock; one brother, McNeal Posey of Benton Harbor, Mich.; a goddaughter, Louise (Albert) Goodwin of Colt and a host of nieces, nephews, god daughters, god granddaughters, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the chapel of Kincaid Funeral Service.

The funeral service for Mother Lina Barnes, 92, of Forrest City will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Widener with Pastor Marland Brown delivering the eulogy. Burial will be at Paradise Gardens.

Kincaid Funeral Services of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.