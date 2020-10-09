Linda Annette Jones, 79, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville.
The daughter of Woodrow and Ruby Busby Kay, she was born April 2, 1941, in Colt. She was the executive secretary with the Russellville School District, special education department. Linda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she attended Family Life Circle and devoted a lot of her time volunteering in the children's ministry. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, going to church, playing the piano and reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones, and her parents.
Linda is survived by her three children, Barbara Weddle Hillman (Hal) of Carlisle; a son, Gary Jones of Russellville and Lori Tanner (Tim) of Russellville; seven grandchildren, Drew Weddle of Little Rock, Ben Weddle of Nashville, Tenn., Tyler Weddle (Melissa) of Springdale, Seth Weddle (Meagan) of Pompano Beach, Fla., Alexis Tanner and Braden and Blake Tanner, all of Russellville; three great-grandchildren, Blakely Weddle, Brooks Weddle and Brigham Weddle, all of Springdale; a brother, Laney "Sonny" Kay (Christy) of Wynne; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Banning of Mansfield, Texas and Virginia Jones Caudell of Horn Lake, Miss., and several nieces.
A graveside service and burial will be Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery by Humphrey Funeral Service. Pastor Derrick Nelson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Russellville First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Commerce Ave., Russellville, AR 72801 or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 311 Cardinal Drive, Forrest City, AR 72335.
