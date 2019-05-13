Linda Jeanine Burns Martin, age 66, of Springdale, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

Mrs. Martin was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Forrest City, and was the daughter of James Ray 'Jimmy' Burns and Gloria Jean 'Patsy' Billingsley Burns. She lived in Palestine until moving to Springdale and was a retired hair dresser.

Mrs. Martin married Terry Lee Martin Sr., in 2004, and he survives her along with two sons, Jamie McCoy and wife Jennifer, and Blaine McCoy and wife Ashley, all of Palestine; one daughter, Amy Jo Guinn and husband Robby, of Jay, Okla.; two brothers, Donnie Burns of Palestine and Jay Burns of Marion; five grandchildren, Jackson, Luke, Lacey, Carter and Cole and one great-grandchild, John Luke.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., and continuing until the time of the service at 11 a.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bell Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald on May 13, 2019