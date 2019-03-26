Marilyn Sulcer Thompson passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

Mrs. Thompson was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Palestine. She died at the age of 78.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Talmage and Leona Sulcer; her husband, Butch Thompson; her granddaughter, Na'Cole Ross and her great-grandson, Caden Ross.

She leaves behind four sons, Ricky (Joyce) Ross of Lonoke, Allen (Le'Ann) Ross of Colt, Todd (Lisa) Ross of Haynes and Heath Ross of Caldwell; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and four sisters, Carolyn Cooper of Forrest City, Maxine Emerson of Bella Vista, Eulene Harbin of Texarkana, Ark., and Nancy Bennett of Denver.

Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.

Services for Mrs. Thompson will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, with burial at Bell Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

