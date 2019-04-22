Mary Jane Wilson, age 96, of Forrest City, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. She had been in poor health for the month.

Mrs. Wilson was born July 20, 1922, in Forrest City, and was the daughter of Jessie E. Pope and Mary Ruth Remley Pope. She lived in St. Francis County most all of her life, was a paraprofessional with the Forrest City School District and retired from there when she was 83. She had attended the First Christian Church and had recently been attending the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Forrest City Musical Coterie and The Women's Club.

Mrs. Wilson married Samuel David Wilson in 1946, and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mary Ruth Pope; one son, James Garland Wilson; one brother, David Pope and one sister, Evelyn Dunn.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Anne Rosamond, and husband, Joe, of Forrest City; one son, Gene Wilson of Forrest City; four grandchildren, Lynn, Lee, Laura and Michelle; 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, beginning 1 p.m., and continuing until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019