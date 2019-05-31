Michael Shane Roberts, age 49, of Bridgeport, Texas, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home in Bridgeport. His death came sudden and unexpected.

Shane was born December 9, 1969, in Wynne, and was the son of Roy Roberts and B.J. Soper Roberts Matthews. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved kids and became a softball coach for the Bridgeport Youth Association. He enjoyed playing golf and going to the lake to ride jet skis. He was a hard-headed as a billygoat. He was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

Shane married Jennifer Clark, and she survives him along with one daughter, Brittany Roberts of Bridgeport, Texas; parents, B. J. Matthews and Roy Roberts; and wife, Lisa, all of Forrest City, brother, Steven Roberts, and wife, Carla, of Forrest City; two sisters, DaShaune Hill, and husband, Duke and Crysta Headley, and husband, Dusty, all of Forrest City, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Burghart of Forrest City, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Robert and Gladys Roberts, and his maternal grandparents; Sam and Lola Mae Soper.

Services for Mr. Roberts will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 11:00 a.m., Monday, with burial in Hughes Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held, 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Beach View in Bay Landing in Bridgeport, Texas. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport, Texas, is assisting with the arrangements in Bridgeport. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry. Published in Times-Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary