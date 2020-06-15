Mildred Brann McGraw, age 91, of Palestine, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. McGraw was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Brinkley, and was the daughter of Travis Brann and Maggie Simon Brann. She lived in Palestine most of her life, was a homemaker, and was a member of the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the Lady's Home Demonstration Club in Palestine, was an avid bowler and graduated from Brinkley High School.
Mrs. McGraw married Eugene 'Gene' McGraw in 1949, and he preceded her in death in 2020.
She is survived by one son, Terry McGraw and wife, Debbie, of Palestine; one brother, Travis Brann and wife, Lucy; four sisters, Helen Weatherly of Wilmot, Mary Dooley of Little Rock, Gladys Skinner of Brinkley and Ann Derrick and husband, Opal, of Greenbrier; two grandchildren, Clint McGraw and wife, Lindsey, and Ashley Martin and husband, Chesley, and four great-grandchildren, Rhealee and Cason McGraw and Easton and Jase Martin.
Services for Mrs. McGraw will be held graveside at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bell Cemetery in Palestine with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family requests memorials be made to the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Palestine, AR 72372, or to the Families First Foundation, 307 Judge Smith Drive, Marion, AR 72364.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.