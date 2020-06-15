Mildred (Brann) McGraw
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Brann McGraw, age 91, of Palestine, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. McGraw was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Brinkley, and was the daughter of Travis Brann and Maggie Simon Brann. She lived in Palestine most of her life, was a homemaker, and was a member of the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the Lady's Home Demonstration Club in Palestine, was an avid bowler and graduated from Brinkley High School.
Mrs. McGraw married Eugene 'Gene' McGraw in 1949, and he preceded her in death in 2020.
She is survived by one son, Terry McGraw and wife, Debbie, of Palestine; one brother, Travis Brann and wife, Lucy; four sisters, Helen Weatherly of Wilmot, Mary Dooley of Little Rock, Gladys Skinner of Brinkley and Ann Derrick and husband, Opal, of Greenbrier; two grandchildren, Clint McGraw and wife, Lindsey, and Ashley Martin and husband, Chesley, and four great-grandchildren, Rhealee and Cason McGraw and Easton and Jase Martin.
Services for Mrs. McGraw will be held graveside at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bell Cemetery in Palestine with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family requests memorials be made to the Palestine Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Palestine, AR 72372, or to the Families First Foundation, 307 Judge Smith Drive, Marion, AR 72364.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
2605 South Washington
Forrest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved