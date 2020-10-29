Ms. Nancy L. Powell, age 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home in Turrell after a long illness.

Born Sept. 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Samuel Jack Tucker and Aurora Taylor Tucker. She worked as a data entry clerk for Roadway.

Survivors include her children, three sons, Franklin Powell and wife, Trisha, of Colt, Johnny Powell and wife, Becky, of Turrell and Kenneth Kightly of New Mexico; one daughter, Deobrah Kightly of New Mexico; one sister, Joyce Tucker Gessel and husband, Axel, of Minnesota; one special sister, Polly Harris of Colt; four grandchildren, Steven, Tanya, Johnny Ray Jr., and Jessica and four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Xavier, Elyjah and Bonnie.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kirk Martin officiating. Burial will be private.

Services are under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home.

