1/
Nancy L. (Tucker) Powell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Nancy L. Powell, age 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home in Turrell after a long illness.
Born Sept. 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Samuel Jack Tucker and Aurora Taylor Tucker. She worked as a data entry clerk for Roadway.
Survivors include her children, three sons, Franklin Powell and wife, Trisha, of Colt, Johnny Powell and wife, Becky, of Turrell and Kenneth Kightly of New Mexico; one daughter, Deobrah Kightly of New Mexico; one sister, Joyce Tucker Gessel and husband, Axel, of Minnesota; one special sister, Polly Harris of Colt; four grandchildren, Steven, Tanya, Johnny Ray Jr., and Jessica and four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Xavier, Elyjah and Bonnie.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kirk Martin officiating. Burial will be private.
Services are under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
2605 South Washington
Forrest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved