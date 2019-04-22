|
|
Mr. Odis Mitchell, age 92, of Forrest City, died at his home on Friday, April 19, 2019, after a long illness.
Born in Wynne on Nov. 10, 1926, he was the son of James Avery Mitchell and Vera Maddox Mitchell. He was a welder and owned Forrest City Welding and Repair.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Mitchell in 2016, and a daughter, Barbara Moody, recently.
He is survived by one son, Don Mitchell of West Monroe, La.; three daughters, Annette Willis of Blue Mountain, Miss., Vera Brundige and husband Brian of New Market, Tenn., and Sue Busby of Forrest City; 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Mitchell will be this evening, Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kelly Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Hughes Cemetery under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019