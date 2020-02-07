|
|
Othelda 'Toby' Miller, age 95, of Forrest City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City. She had been in poor health for the past several months.
Mrs. Miller was born April 27, 1924, and was the daughter of William H. Watters and Ida Moore Watters. She lived in St. Francis County most all of her life, was a housewife and a Baptist.
Mrs. Miller married Carl Miller in 1944, and he preceded her in death in 1975. She was also preceded in death by one son, Donald Miller.
She is survived by one son, David Miller and wife, Starr, of Irving, Texas; two daughters, Brenda Frost and husband, Robert, and Ann Jumper and husband, Dwight, all of Forrest City; a daughter-in-law, Anita Miller; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Amy, Tracey, Rodney, Pamela and Mark; 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be this evening, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mrs. Miller will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020